Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso showed just how accurate he is with his shooting from free-kicks – with a little help from goalkeeper Willy Caballero!
Watch this hilarious training clip below, which shows Caballero clinging to the frame of the goal to give Alonso a smaller target to aim for.
How do you find the top corner? ?
This is how! ?
? @MarcosAlonso03 @Willy_Caballero pic.twitter.com/AsSNA2PYy6
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 21, 2019
It’s no trouble for a sharp-shooter like Alonso, though, who nails his effort, sending it right into the top corner.
This was a bit risky from Caballero though, who wouldn’t have appreciated it if Alonso got his effort slightly wrong…