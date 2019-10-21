Menu

‘Never needed him more’ – Some Arsenal fans rue Emery decision to leave ace out of Sheffield United clash as Gunners suffer defeat

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to rue Unai Emery’s decision to leave Mesut Ozil out of their squad to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane today.

The Gunners suffered a 1-0 loss to Chris Wilder’s side, as they failed to find the net at all during the game.

A first half goal from Lys Mousset separated the two sides come full time, one which came following some lacklustre defending from the away side.

Arsenal only created a handful of chances throughout the game tonight, something that shows they’re crying out for a creative force in midfield to rely on in games like these.

The north London side have one of those types of players in their squad in the form of Ozil, however the German was nowhere to be seen tonight after Emery left him out of his match-day squad to take on Sheffield United.

Following this, and the Gunners’ inability to create chances during the game, fans of the club flocked to social media to rue Emery’s decision to Ozil out of his squad for tonight’s game.

In fairness, we can easily see where they’re coming from…

