Arsenal fans took to Twitter to rue Unai Emery’s decision to leave Mesut Ozil out of their squad to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane today.

The Gunners suffered a 1-0 loss to Chris Wilder’s side, as they failed to find the net at all during the game.

A first half goal from Lys Mousset separated the two sides come full time, one which came following some lacklustre defending from the away side.

Arsenal only created a handful of chances throughout the game tonight, something that shows they’re crying out for a creative force in midfield to rely on in games like these.

The north London side have one of those types of players in their squad in the form of Ozil, however the German was nowhere to be seen tonight after Emery left him out of his match-day squad to take on Sheffield United.

Following this, and the Gunners’ inability to create chances during the game, fans of the club flocked to social media to rue Emery’s decision to Ozil out of his squad for tonight’s game.

Never needed Ozil more and he’s not even in the squad ??? — AndyO (@AndyOTellEm) October 21, 2019

"Emery masterclass". Ozil would've given us that much needed creativity in midfield — Andrew David (@anderoo99) October 21, 2019

This team lacks the needed skills and experience to cause the damages on this vulnerable Sheffield team. Calum is struggling. Ozil should be playing!#SHUARS — MICHAEL (@monclev) October 21, 2019

Is Unai Emery not seeing how much Mesut Ozil is needed in this game? — Gunnerdouzi ?? (@THEozz__) October 21, 2019

There are gaps of space, that Pepe keeps running into but no one finds him. Ozil is needed in this game can't lie. — SaucyPepe (@SaucyyPepe) October 21, 2019

Ozil is still needed no matter how lazy he is. We need to create chances — OSHAFU (@oshafuamowun) October 21, 2019

As much as I hate ozil, he is needed in the arsenal squad — The Future (@3keeeys) October 21, 2019

How can you say ozil is not needed in this team? ????? — Mu'awiyyah Muye (@MP_Muye) October 21, 2019

Ozil is needed in dis kind of game@arsenal — Bam Bisoye (@bam_bisoye) October 21, 2019