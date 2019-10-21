Pundits Gary Neville and Graeme Souness have had their say on the decision to allow Marcus Rashford’s goal for Manchester United against Liverpool yesterday to stand.

The England international has not had the best time of things lately, but put in an improved display to open the scoring in this big game and give Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk a difficult time throughout.

However, replays showed he got a huge slice of luck on his goal as there was a foul in the build-up that VAR took a look at, but decided to let slide.

Discussing the controversy, Neville and Souness, both on punditry duty with Sky Sports, agreed that this looked the wrong call and Rashford’s goal should not have stood.

“I’ve got a real problem with the bar being set on some of these fouls,” Neville said on Sky, as quoted by the Metro.

“Is it enough of a foul? Either it’s a foul or it’s not.”

Souness added: “I think (Victor) Lindelof does catch him (Divock Origi), he catches the inside of his left leg anyway you look at that, that’s a foul.

“There’s definite contact with the player, it’s a foul. He’s been kicked, below his left knee. You kick someone from behind, it’s a foul, it’s not even up for discussion.”

United fans won’t be too bothered, however, as they could do with something finally going their way this season after such a difficult start.

Rashford also looked in need of a goal after something of a dry spell and fans will hope this gives him renewed confidence.