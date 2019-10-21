Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly unhappy with manager Zinedine Zidane as Martin Odegaard’s future at the club looks in some doubt.

This is according to Don Balon, who claim Odegaard has been approached by Liverpool about a transfer, which looks a tempting option for the youngster.

The Norway international has also been strongly linked with the Reds in another Don Balon piece, which also states he has interest from Manchester United and Tottenham after his fine form on loan at Real Sociedad.

Odegaard certainly looks a huge talent finally starting to fulfil his potential, and it’s easy to see why Perez might be keen to have him at Real for the long term.

Don Balon suggest, however, that the club boss sees Zidane as having frozen him out, which should be good news from a Liverpool perspective.

The 20-year-old looks ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play and could be a fine long-term purchase for the Merseyside giants if they can lure him away.