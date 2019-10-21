‘They still look like babies’ – Patrice Evra rips into Arsenal after defeat to Sheffield Utd

Patrice Evra was highly critical of Arsenal after watching them slip to a defeat away at Sheffield Utd on Monday night.

The former Man Utd defender was a guest pundit on Monday Night Football alongside Jamie Carragher and gave his analysis of what he saw at Bramall Lane immediately after the full-time whistle.

As seen in the video below, the Frenchman didn’t hold back and although he was seen to stress that he wasn’t meaning to sound disrespectful, he was very clear with his criticism of the Gunners.

Ultimately, he was making the point that he doesn’t feel as though there is enough quality and steeliness in this current Arsenal side, and that nothing has essentially changed in the last 10 years since he was playing against them and enjoying success with Utd.

Recalling a conversation with Robin van Persie after he made the switch from Arsenal to Man Utd, it appears as though it’s a perspective shared by the Dutchman, and even years later it doesn’t appear as though the Gunners have found the necessary solution and addressed their problems after a bitterly disappointing setback this week.