Former Man Utd star Patrice Evra has revealed his belief that Liverpool were perhaps a little too overconfident heading into their clash with the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring at Old Trafford on Sunday and it appeared as though Man Utd would hold on for all three points.

However, Liverpool were bailed out as Adam Lallana scored a late equaliser to ensure that the Merseyside giants took home a share of the spoils.

Given their winning streak compared to United’s woes so far this season, many were convinced that the Premier League leaders would secure a comfortable win this past weekend.

While United were impressive and put in a good performance for most of the game, Liverpool were nowhere near as good as they’ve been so far this season, and Evra believes that they could have perhaps been a little too overconfident heading into the fixture rather than treating it as a derby.

As seen in the video below, the Man Utd legend was speaking on Monday Night Football as part of the analysis of the game, and he questioned whether or not Liverpool went into the showdown with the right attitude and approach, and that effectively cost them two points.

It’s easy to see where he’s coming from and it is arguably a solid reasoning behind their underwhelming display, but for Liverpool it will be about moving on quickly and getting back to winning ways this week in games against Genk and Tottenham.