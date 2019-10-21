Real Madrid could reportedly axe a trio of players in order to make space and perhaps help raise funds to try and land Christian Eriksen.

Los Blancos have endured a disappointing start to the campaign as their defeat to Mallorca at the weekend saw them surrender top spot in the La Liga table to rivals Barcelona.

Further, after losing at Paris Saint-Germain and being held by Club Brugge at home, they face early concerns in their bid to qualify from their Champions League group.

In turn, things haven’t gone to plan for Zinedine Zidane as he would have hoped to oversee a major improvement this season resulting in Real Madrid challenging for trophies.

Instead, Mundo Deportivo claim that the French tactician could be fighting to save his job as defeat to Galatasaray in midweek could see the Spanish giants make a change on the bench.

He’ll be hoping that it doesn’t come to that, and while their problems on the pitch continue, speculation regarding their possible transfer business next year also continues to circulate.

According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid are being tipped to make their move for Eriksen, with the Tottenham star’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, before a possible January swoop is launched, it’s added that Madrid may have to make three sacrifices, with Mariano Diaz, Brahim Diaz and Isco all being tipped to be at risk of being axed.

Time will tell if exits materialise for all three, but that would certainly create space in the squad and financial flexibility, and so it could be seen as sensible business from the club.

Ultimately though, they’ll need to find an agreement with Tottenham and Eriksen first before such a strategy can come to fruition, as perhaps Spurs will be open to a cut-price deal to avoid losing their creative ace for nothing in the summer.