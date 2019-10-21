Real Madrid reportedly have two candidates in mind as they could be set to sack Zinedine Zidane this week if they slip to defeat against Galatasaray.

After their defeat to Mallorca this past weekend, Los Blancos saw rivals Barcelona leapfrog them into top spot in the La Liga table.

Further, after a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and being held at home by Club Brugge, they’re in early trouble in their Champions League group and have little room for error if they wish to advance to the next stage.

In turn, the pressure will be building on Zidane who hasn’t overseen the improvement and turnaround expected dating back to last season, and it has been suggested in Spain that he could at risk of now losing his job.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday night could seal his fate and force Real Madrid to make a change, and it’s added that Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri are the two names on standby who will be targeted if the job becomes available.

Allegri is currently on a break from the game after leaving Juventus this past summer, while Mourinho parted company with Manchester United last December and has been out of work since.

The Portuguese tactician is obviously familiar with the club having enjoyed a successful spell at the Bernabeu previously, and so perhaps he would be the sensible option for Real Madrid to get back to winning trophies as quickly as possible.

However, albeit untested outside of Italy, Allegri has shown his managerial qualities at AC Milan and Juventus, and a challenge abroad could now be the next logical step for him to cement his place as one of the top coaches in Europe.