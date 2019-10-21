Video: Man United youngster Largie Ramazani bags superb 25 yard free-kick to equalise for Red Devils U23’s vs Swansea

Manchester United youth star Largie Ramazani sent a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this evening, after the youngster scored a fine free kick for the club’s U23 side vs Swansea.

After being awarded the set piece around 25 yards out, Ramazani stepped up to it, hammering the ball home into the bottom left hand corner to get his side back on level terms.

Largie Ramazani levels it up for #MUAcademy U23s with a pinpoint free-kick! ? See it live on #MUTV ?? https://t.co/6tjkfj7o22 pic.twitter.com/a3zf2SCzPB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2019

Solskjaer has shown he’s more than willing to give United’s younger players a chance to shine this year, and should Ramazani keep pulling goals like this out the bag, it shouldn’t be too long before we see the youngster get his chance to impress with United’s first team.

Pictures via MUTV