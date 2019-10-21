Patrice Evra was asked who the toughest player he ever faced was, and the former Man Utd star came up with a surprising answer for most.

In a glittering career which saw him win countless trophies in spells with United and Juventus, the Frenchman would have come up against some top, top players in his time.

Among those would have been Lionel Messi in battles in the Champions League, but Evra had a surprise in store during his appearance as a guest pundit on Monday Night Football for Sky Sports.

As seen in the video below, he was answering a question from a viewer on Twitter who asked who was the toughest player he had come up against.

It turns out that James Milner takes that particularly award, as Evra explained that the former Man City ace and current Liverpool star would frustrate the life out of him by not allowing him to get up and attack down the left flank.

That in turn would have penned him back and forced to defend more than he would have liked, and so Milner pips the likes of Aaron Lennon and Messi.

Although he made it clear that he didn’t mean to say that going up against Messi was easy, Evra explained that he knew how to deal with the Barcelona legend in terms of knowing the threat he would pose down the flank, but he was a completely different problem when he drifted inside.

However, it’s Milner who caused him the most headaches it seems, and it’s testament to the stalwart that he’s still doing a great job today for the Reds…