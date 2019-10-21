Video: ‘The Olympics are calling’ – Loads of fans hammer Saka after Arsenal ace booked for dive vs Sheffield United

Loads of football fans took to Twitter this evening to hammer Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka, after the teenager dived against Sheffield United in an attempt to win a penalty.

After just going 1-0 down, Arsenal looked like they were going to be given a chance to equalise against Sheffield United after Saka went down in the area.

However, referee Mike Dean ended up booking the youngster for a dive, something that sparked uproar between fans on Twitter.

Following this incident, fans far and wide took to social media to slate the youngster for his attempt at winning a penalty against the Gunners this evening.

Pictures via Canal Sport and Sky Sports

Great dive Saka, Olympics are calling ? — Jaaccoob? (@JCShakespeare1) October 21, 2019

Bukayo Saka is airbourne before the Sheffield United defender even gets close to him. Horrible dive there. #SHUARS — Jon (@JonHamNE) October 21, 2019

Blatant dive that from Saka. #SHUARS — Chris (@Nyerider) October 21, 2019

Saka diving reputation … so sad #SHUARS — June (@June97812501) October 21, 2019

Saka waiting for contact there. Right foot lingering for the Sheffield defender to get near. Cheating plain and simple. — Blueboy (@mrEH98) October 21, 2019

Saka Phelps?? — Alex Oluwatosin (@anu4alex) October 21, 2019

There’s Arsenal fans arguing that was a pen on here yk ? that was a clear dive awful from Saka — ?bailey (@b4ilrt) October 21, 2019

Awful dive from Saka!!! ? — ?FlexUTD? (@FlexUTD) October 21, 2019