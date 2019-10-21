Menu

Video: ‘The Olympics are calling’ – Loads of fans hammer Saka after Arsenal ace booked for dive vs Sheffield United

Loads of football fans took to Twitter this evening to hammer Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka, after the teenager dived against Sheffield United in an attempt to win a penalty.

After just going 1-0 down, Arsenal looked like they were going to be given a chance to equalise against Sheffield United after Saka went down in the area.

However, referee Mike Dean ended up booking the youngster for a dive, something that sparked uproar between fans on Twitter.

Following this incident, fans far and wide took to social media to slate the youngster for his attempt at winning a penalty against the Gunners this evening.

Pictures via Canal Sport and Sky Sports

