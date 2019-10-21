Former Man United man Patrice Evra has confirmed he’s had talks with United over possibly returning the club in a coaching role.

Evra left the Red Devils back in 2014, with the player having now retired following stints with Juventus and West Ham following his departure from Old Trafford.

Evra was a guest on Sky Sports’ Monday night Football programme this week, and during this appearance, the Frenchman confirmed he’s held talks with his former side regarding a return.

"There has been some talks, but I am just doing my badges"@Evra updates on his future as he wants a role at Manchester United ? Watch #MNF now live on Sky Sports PL & Main Event pic.twitter.com/C2eHj5CGJx — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) October 21, 2019

As seen in the video above, Evra talked about returning to United, stating that “There’s been some talks, but I’m just doing my coaching badges”.

Evra then went on to add “I’m having some important talks behind the scenes, so we will decide if I’ll work for the club in a certain role or not”.

Seems like it shouldn’t be too long before we see Evra officially back at United if these words are anything to go off!