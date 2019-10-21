Cristiano Ronaldo has played down talk of having any retirement plans any time soon as the Juventus ace continues to produce at the highest level this season.

As noted by The Express last month, the 34-year-old sparked speculation that he could consider retirement sooner than expected to bring the curtains down on a glittering playing career to perhaps focus on other ventures.

Having won countless trophies and individual accolades with little else left to achieve in the game after also reaching 700 career goals last week, few would begrudge Ronaldo deciding to hang his boots up earlier than many would like.

With that in mind, he has given his fans a boost, and those of Juventus, by now dropping a hint that he could continue for a few more years yet as he has shown no sign of a major decline.

“Age is a number, it does not mean that at 33, 34, 35 I am necessarily at the end of my career. I can prove to be still decisive in the field, in fact now I feel more polished and mature,” he told the media as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

As he continues to lead Juve in their pursuit of major trophies this season, with the Champions League undoubtedly their top priority having dominated domestically but failed in Europe for so many years, he still has one major challenge left at least.

In turn, if he can continue to be decisive, and the fact that he’s bagged five goals and an assist in nine games so far this season would suggest he can, then it would surely be a huge shame and the wrong decision to call it quits any time soon.

Juventus will certainly be hoping that he continues, as he’ll be an important figure for Maurizio Sarri’s side moving forward.