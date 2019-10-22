Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has angrily hit back at Manchester United legend Patrice Evra after his insulting comments during punditry yesterday.

The Frenchman was in the Sky Sports studio and notably singled out Xhaka for criticism by saying he’s not a proper captain.

The Switzerland international has certainly not been the most convincing performer for Arsenal for some time now, despite looking a promising talent when he first joined the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

Many will have been surprised when Gunners manager Unai Emery named Xhaka as his new club captain this season when many would argue he shouldn’t even be first choice in the starting XI.

Evra mocked Xhaka as Arsenal lost 1-0 to Sheffield United, and the 27-year-old has now been quoted as hitting back strongly at the pundit by slamming his ‘bulls***’ comments.

“A lot of people speak too much,” Xhaka said when asked about Evra’s comments, as quoted by the Metro.

“I have a lot of respect for him because he was a great player, but you have to be careful what you say.

“He knows what these situations well, but it’s not only him. A lot of people speak a lot of bulls*** and it’s always the same.

“For me it’s strange because they [ex-footballers] have been in the same situation as us – maybe it was sometimes good, sometimes not so good.

“But like I said, if you speak bulls*** like this every weekend, then what they say doesn’t get respected.”

In truth, most Arsenal fans would probably agree with most of what Evra was saying, painful as it is to hear it from a former Man Utd player, who will no doubt be enjoying seeing their rivals struggling.