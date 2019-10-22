Barcelona have suffered a fresh setback as Samuel Umtiti has been ruled out against Slavia Prague due to a new knee injury problem.

The 25-year-old was limited to just 15 appearances last season as he was blighted by problems with his knee, and that recovery process continued into this campaign.

After making his comeback at the weekend in the win over Eibar, Barcelona have now confirmed that the French international has suffered another setback.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Umtiti has been left out of Barca’s clash in the Champions League on Wednesday night as he sustained the blow to his troublesome knee during training on Tuesday.

No further information was provided on a potential recovery timeline, and so the Catalan giants will perhaps carry out further tests before giving a more detailed report on the injury while hoping that it isn’t another serious issue.

It’s undoubtedly a frustrating and hugely difficult time for Umtiti himself given that he will be itching to get back on the pitch and play regularly, while he faces a battle to cement his place back in the Barcelona XI with Clement Lenglet taking his place while he’s been on the sidelines.

Before he can think about finding consistency in terms of minutes played and his form though, he now faces another spell in the treatment room hoping that the latest setback won’t keep him out of action for long as Barcelona could certainly do with his quality and the depth that he can provide at a busy time of the season.