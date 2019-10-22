Barcelona are reportedly keen on Juventus ace Rodrigo Bentancur and are said to be monitoring him in a possible swoop to bolster their midfield.

Looking at the current Barcelona squad, there is perhaps a strong argument to suggest that they are certainly not in need of more midfielders.

Coach Ernesto Valverde can call upon Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Carles Alena currently, and so there is plenty of quality and depth at his disposal already.

Despite that, Calciomercato report, via Don Balon, that Bentancur has emerged on the Barcelona transfer radar as a possible reinforcement in that department.

Further, it’s added that the 22-year-old is said to be valued at €35m by the reigning Serie A champions, and so if Barca were to launch a move, they would certainly have to dig deep into their pockets.

It could be that planned exits will make space and create financial flexibility to launch a swoop for Bentancur, and so it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for that to happen.

Given the Uruguayan possesses great technical quality, composure and class on the ball and a tenacious side off it, he’s arguably an ideal fit in terms of the Barcelona style of play, and so it’s easy to see why the Catalan giants would be interested.

Nevertheless, it’s a decision that they’ll have to weigh up in terms of whether or not it’s a worthwhile strategy to axe others to bring him in, albeit he does represent a longer-term solution compared to the likes of stalwarts Rakitic and Vidal who are now on the wrong side of 30 and could be on their way out in the coming years if they show signs of decline.

Rakitic in particular has struggled for playing time already this season, making just seven appearances across all competitions, with the majority of those outings coming off the bench.