Barcelona finally settle Antoine Griezmann transfer dispute with Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have finally settled their dispute with Atletico Madrid over the controversial summer transfer window signing of Antoine Griezmann.

The France international joined Barca in a big-money move from Atletico, but their La Liga rivals were unhappy with the Catalan giants over the way they handled the deal.

As previously noted by the Independent, Barcelona were fined after being found to have illegally tapped up Griezmann before bringing him to the Nou Camp.

Still, El Mundo now suggest the case may have been settled as Barcelona have paid Atletico an extra €15million for the player.

Griezmann has not made the best start to life at this new club as he seems to struggle to settle and strike a partnership with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barcelona fans will hope all this drama over this signing proves to be worth it, with the 28-year-old certainly capable of being one of the finest attacking players in the world on his day.

Griezmann was world class in his time in Madrid and surely has it in him to make an impact at a bigger club once he fully settles in.