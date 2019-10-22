Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has heaped praise on team-mate Olivier Giroud amid doubts over the forward’s future at the club.

As noted in a report from the Telegraph, Giroud could be on his way out of Chelsea due to a lack of playing time, though manager Frank Lampard is quoted in the piece as saying he wants to keep the France international.

It seems Abraham is also a big fan of Giroud as he is also quoted in the report as explaining how much he learns from the former Arsenal man in training.

“I just take those little things that I see in training,” the England international said.

“If the ball is coming into the box off the ground, his volleying and everything is on point, so you have to take those little things and add them to your game.

“I’m a visual learner. I like to watch and take people’s ideas.”

Giroud has had a fine career in the Premier League and it would be a shame to see him leave, but of course the Blues ace probably needs to play more regularly to make his country’s squad for Euro 2020.

The 33-year-old surely still has a role to play at Stamford Bridge, though it does also seem likely that regular starts will be hard to come by after Abraham’s big improvement this season.