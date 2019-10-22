Barcelona face Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday night and they’ll do so without two key players due to injury.

After their win over Eibar at the weekend, the Catalan giants moved clear at the top of the La Liga table and will hope that they can continue their winning run in Europe in midweek.

SEE MORE: Barcelona target with €111m release clause set to be offered new deal to fend off interest

However, they’ll have to do so without both Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto, as the club have confirmed that the pair miss out due to injury.

Meanwhile, there is no place for either Carles Alena or Carles Perez, with the report above noting that they have simply been left out with no suggestion that it’s an injury-related decision.

As seen in the responses below from some Barcelona fans, the decision to snub Alena altogether hasn’t gone down well, although it could be argued that it’s difficult to see him getting playing time in this particular fixture anyway given the competition for places.

That said, given the 21-year-old has managed just one appearance so far this season, a 45-minute outing in the opening La Liga fixture of the campaign, there may well be concern for him that he is going to continue to struggle to have any sort of look in under Valverde this year.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are said to be interested in the talented youngster, and so perhaps they will be ready to swoop next year if Alena eyes a move elsewhere to have a better chance of securing a more prominent role.

Based on the reaction below to his absence from the squad, deciding to sell Alena could cause a hugely negative backlash from the fans who mostly wish to see him given a chance in the senior side, or at least be named in the squad to ensure he’s involved and getting vital opportunities to develop his game.

Where is alena, please loan him out if you don’t want to play him, sad to see a talent die on the bench — Uno (@Cherry34157887) October 22, 2019

Where is Alena these days? ? — Ben Placito (@BenPlacito) October 22, 2019

Alena, probably the best midfielder Lamasia produced in recent time, Valverde ruining his career, Grimaldi episode all over again. — Maria (@WayTooMessii) October 22, 2019

Free Aleña — Valorate (@valorate_zomg) October 22, 2019