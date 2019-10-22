Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has provided an update on his fitness after injury kept him out of the Liverpool game on Sunday.

The Portuguese youngster has had a stop-start career at Old Trafford so far since his move from Porto last summer, but he’s shown glimpses of being a big talent.

United fans will now hope Dalot can come back and contribute to the team as soon as possible, and his Instagram post above suggests he could be on his way back soon.

Dalot says he is recovering after picking up a knock in the defeat to Newcastle before the international break, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with all the options he can get right now.