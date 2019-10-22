Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will have to make do without Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold for their clash with Genk on Wednesday night.

The Reds are battling to secure qualification from their group in the Champions League and will look to build on their win over RB Salzburg last time out to consolidate their spot in the top two in Group E.

However, they’ll have to do so without two key men, as The Mirror report how both Matip and Alexander-Arnold haven’t travelled with the Liverpool squad due to a sore knee and a virus respectively.

Fortunately for the Merseyside giants, they do have strength in depth in their squad now with the likes of Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and others available to Klopp to help fill those two voids, with other versatile individuals capable of filling in at right-back too.

In turn, it remains to be seen what the Liverpool boss goes with on the night, but he’ll hope that the issues suffered by his defensive duo don’t drag on into the back-end of the week ahead of their clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

For now though, the full focus of the team will be on Genk and avoiding any further slip-ups, as the Reds will be looking to produce a response and certainly a much-improved performance following the disappointment of being held by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

While Liverpool did well to claim a point, they were undoubtedly below par in terms of their display, and so despite the double injury blow, they’ll hope that they have enough to secure all three points in midweek.

There was some good news for Klopp though, as Mohamed Salah was included in the squad after missing the encounter at the weekend.

Liverpool squad: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Brewster, Robertson, Origi, Kelleher.