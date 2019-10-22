Juventus could reportedly focus on trimming their squad in January with up to four exits being touted by reports in Italy.

The reigning Serie A champions are top of the table after eight games having collected 22 points, fending off rivals Inter in a possible title battle this year.

Coupled with a positive start in the Champions League, things have started well for coach Maurizio Sarri thus far, but ultimately he still has a lot of players not getting a look in so far this season.

As noted by Calciomercato, up to four players could depart in January to trim the squad, with Mario Mandzukic, Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca all expected to move on.

Given that the trio haven’t been able to make an impression on Sarri to even get a run out so far this year, they will arguably be keen themselves to move on and fight for a prominent role elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the report goes on to suggest that perhaps one of Emre Can or Adrien Rabiot could be moved out too, with neither of the pair able to cement their place in the starting line-up to date.

With such fierce competition for places, it’s no surprise that certain individuals are missing out right now and are struggling to play minutes. In turn, Juve could spend most of the January transfer window cutting numbers, although perhaps that will give them the space in the squad and financial flexibility to strengthen where necessary too.

For now though, the focus will be on sustaining their solid start to the campaign, and perhaps the depth mentioned above may still get a chance to impress before the market reopens for business as they challenge on multiple fronts and hope to avoid any injury setbacks.