Fred opens up over why he’s flopped at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Fred has opened up over his poor form since he sealed a transfer to the Red Devils from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer.

The Brazil international arrived with plenty of expectation at Old Trafford, but has failed to make any real impact in over a year at the club now.

Fred admits he’s struggled, and has put his slow adaptation down to the big step up from playing in Ukraine to representing a big club in the Premier League.

Many other big names have also taken time to adjust to the pace of the game in England, and Fred feels he is now improving.

“My first season was difficult but that is normal when a footballer changes league,” he is quoted by the Telegraph.

“The Ukrainian league isn’t as strong as the Premier League. It’s faster and more physical here.

“You need to start games strongly and finish them strongly. It’s the full force for 90 minutes, but it takes time to adapt to English football when you come from Ukraine, even though I was playing against some of the best teams in the Champions League, but I believe I am adapting.”

We’re not sure many Man Utd fans would agree with that as he still looks highly unconvincing in most games, but the 26-year-old insists he is doing his best to speak to the club’s coaches and do what he can to up his game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United fans will hope it works and that Fred can still fulfil his potential at Old Trafford, though it may be that the most likely solution is another move in the transfer market for an upgrade in midfield.