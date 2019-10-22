Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has tweeted that he’s ‘done’ with Unai Emery after the Gunners’ latest poor result away to Sheffield United.

Emery’s side were beaten 1-0 at Bramall Lane and put in another poor performance following some questionable selection decisions from their Spanish tactician.

Arsenal once again left Mesut Ozil out of their squad entirely, while full-backs Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney couldn’t get into the starting XI despite recently returning to fitness.

It’s fair to say most Arsenal fans will be feeling increasingly fed up with Emery now as he struggles to stamp any kind of identity or philosophy into this team even well over a year after taking over at the Emirates Stadium.

One Gooner who’s fed up is Frimpong, who came up through the AFC academy and played 16 times for their first-team.

I'm done with emery — EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) October 21, 2019

See his tweet above as the 27-year-old makes it clear how he feels about the former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss, who will surely be feeling the pressure soon if results don’t improve.

Arsenal are currently 5th in the Premier League table but they’ve looked unconvincing in most of their matches and relied on the individual brilliance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to bail them out on a number of occasions.