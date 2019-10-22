Former Manchester United boss David Moyes has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to retain Paul Pogba’s services amid ongoing transfer rumours.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of much speculation since he publicly admitted he was ready to seek a new challenge at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

As per the Express, the Frenchman was spotted meeting with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane in Dubai last week, fueling talk of a possible switch to Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Pogba has not quite managed to live up to expectations since returning to the Theatre of Dreams for a second spell in 2016, but at the moment, he is the only top quality creative midfielder within Solskjaer’s ranks.

Moyes, whose ill-fated 10-month reign in the United hot seat marked the beginning of a difficult transitional period for the club, has advised Solskjaer not offload the influential superstar when the transfer window reopens.

“Pogba is still Manchester United’s best midfield player,” he told Talk Sport.

“He could probably play for any team in the world, certainly in Europe. He’d get a game for any team.

“I’m not always sure he’s a player who’s consistent and makes the difference all the time.

“For the profile he’s got, you’re hoping he makes the difference. He doesn’t always make the difference, but do I think he should stay at Manchester United? Yes, I do.”

Pogba is currently sidelined with a foot injury, which saw him miss United’s defeat at Newcastle before the international break and a 1-1 draw with league leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

The World Cup winner is still awaiting his first goal of the season and continues to divide supporters with his performances on the pitch, but Moyes still believes he is an essential part of Solskjaer’s starting XI.

“I don’t think he wins games like Messi does for Barcelona or [Cristiano] Ronaldo does for Juventus, but I still think he’s a really talented player,” the Scottish coach added. “He’s got a lot to give.

“Watching him at his best was when he was at Juventus, he played a little bit further forward, he got nearer the box more often.

“If you were picking the Manchester United team, Pogba would be in their midfield at the moment, that’s for sure.”