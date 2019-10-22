Arsenal legend Ian Wright has criticised the performances of Gunners duo Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka as they started the 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United.

Speaking after the shock result at Bramall Lane, former Arsenal striker Wright said he believed the game passed both players by, though he also levelled some criticism at manager Emery for picking them over more established stars Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos.

“I think he’s got to come here and Ceballos has to play,” Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“He’s played the youngsters and I’m pleased to see them in there, with Saka. But Saka, for an 18-year-old, if you’re leaving Ozil totally out of the squad, then we have to see more from him [Saka], we have to see more from Joe.

“Unfortunately, it was a game where it passed them both by and then it comes down to the manager and his choices.

“He’s made the change at half-time, with Ceballos, so you’re thinking to yourself: ‘Why didn’t you start him in the first place?’

“Start him. He’s someone that gets on the ball when they want to try and play out, Guendouzi’s got a lot of energy and get the boys playing.

“[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang didn’t have anything to play off today because there wasn’t any creativity.”

Ceballos eventually came on for Willock later in the game, but Ozil was once again not involved in the Arsenal squad at all in what looks an increasingly poor decision by Emery as he seems to try to freeze the former Germany international out.

The likes of Willock and Saka have previously shone in the AFC first-team, but Wright does seem justified in expecting more from them if they are to carry on playing regularly for the club.

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping Emery makes some changes to his team in the near future as both results and performances have just not been good enough for some time now.