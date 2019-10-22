Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is determined to force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line up after taking in 90 minutes against Liverpool.

The Argentine was handed his first start of the season against the Reds at Old Trafford on Sunday, but his momentary lapse allowed Adam Lallana to score a late equaliser.

Rojo was otherwise solid at the back during the 1-1 draw alongside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, with Solskjaer implementing a new 3-4-1-2 formation to great effect against an arch-rival.

Maguire’s arrival from Leicester City at the start of August pushed Rojo further down the squad pecking order at Old Trafford, with Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones also vying for a regular spot in the heart of the defence.

The 29-year-old ace was the subject of interest from Everton on deadline day, but United were unwilling to sanction his departure after sending Chris Smalling out on loan to Roma.

Rojo is now eyeing a more prominent role at Old Trafford following that failed summer transfer, with one eye on next year’s Copa America in Argentina.

“I’m happy here. I want to play; I want to be a regular,” he told The Athletic.

“My best position is a central defender, that’s where I want to play, but I’m happy to be used as a full-back too. I’m in very good condition this season. The pre-season was right and I’ve not been able to say that in other years because I’ve had injuries.

“I love it here. It’s tranquil. My daughters are fully adapted here. They speak perfect English, my family is happy here. I can speak some English too. I’ve been here in the first team for longer than any other club in my career. I’m happy, I just want to play more.

“It’s a big season for me – I want to play in the Copa America in my home country next year too.”

Rojo’s appearance against Liverpool was only his third across all competitions at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, but he could start featuring regularly if Solskjaer decides to stick with the same system in the coming weeks.

United were much improved over the weekend and with away fixtures against Norwich and Bournemouth up next in the Premier League, they cannot afford to drop any more points.

The Red Devils have only picked up 10 points from a possible 27 this term, with pressure building on Solskjaer just three months into his first full season in charge.

Rojo could be an important player for United as the season progresses, but it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at the club, with his current contract set to expire in 2021.