Manchester United legend Roy Keane did not agree with Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he commented on the controversy about Marcus Rashford’s goal against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Norwegian tactician rather amusingly tried to get Keane on side as he discussed the incident, with Liverpool striker Divock Origi looking to have been fouled by Victor Lindelof before United went up the pitch and scored.

Solskjaer was adamant it was not a foul and tried to get former Man Utd captain and pundit Keane to back him up, only for the Irishman to bluntly say he disagreed.

Here’s roughly how the exchange played out in the tweet below:

Solksjaer: "The referee deserves praise. I think he was excellent. He let it be a derby game. It (the foul on Origi) is never a foul! I don't think Keano in the studio would say that's a foul." Roy Keane: "Yeah it's a foul." — Carl (@Carl_M79) October 20, 2019

Keane on punditry duty always makes for great viewing and he was really on top form as he covered United’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the weekend.

The 48-year-old also notably slammed MUFC and LFC players for hugging and kissing in the tunnel before the game, and also rather audaciously called on his old club to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.