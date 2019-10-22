KFC absolutely destroy Arsenal with brutal trolling in two separate digs

It’s a bad moment for Arsenal after their loss to Sheffield United, and it’s gotten worse thanks to KFC of all brands as they’ve trolled them mercilessly on Twitter.

The Gunners slipped up at Bramall Lane in the Monday Night Football game, as they missed out on the chance to move up to third in the Premier League table.

Instead, the same old question marks have been raised about them after losing a game against a side they were fancied to beat without putting up a real fight and lacking in quality, and so they seemingly face yet another battle to try and secure a top-four finish.

What they probably didn’t predict though was getting absolutely rinsed by KFC on Twitter the next day, and as seen in the tweets below, the popular fast-food outlet certainly went in hard on the Premier League giants.

Not content with one major dig, they then responded to a reply from an Arsenal fan with an even bigger swipe, and while it’s all harmless fun and quite funny in truth, they may just be alienating some Gunners supporters from continuing to eat there!

Top marks for their trolling game though, this is some excellent work…

Because unlike Arsenal, we actually deliver ? https://t.co/5S7c1TzaTf — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 22, 2019