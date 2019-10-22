Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are amongst several English clubs to scout this promising left-back, the ace has made 15 senior appearances.

According to an exclusive report by the Sun, seven Premier League clubs scouted Hearts defender Aaron Hickey this weekend.

Craig Levein’s side held Scottish giants Rangers to a 1-1 draw, Hickey started at right-back but the ace generally plays on the left flank.

The Sun add that Arsenal and Liverpool were amongst the sides to cast an eye over the ace, but the Premier League giants could lose out on the starlet’s signature to champions Manchester City.

Hickey would probably have a clearer path to the first-team if he was to move to Manchester, given the Citizens’ defensive problems.

It’s also likely that a move to the Etihad would prove to be the most lucrative financially.

Hickey has made 15 first-team appearance since becoming the youngest ever player to feature for the side in the Scottish Cup final in May. It’s added that Hickey’s contract expires in the summer and that talks are being held to sign the ace to fresh terms worth £1,000-a-week. The defender has featured at Under-17s level for Scotland, the ace was called up to the Under-19s at the start of the season but is yet to win a cap.