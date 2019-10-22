Menu

“Has to start” – Klopp urged to hand chance to Liverpool star after impressive cameo vs Man Utd pleases these fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is being urged by a number of fans to give more opportunities to midfielder Naby Keita after his impressive cameo against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Guinea international came off the bench and gave Liverpool a new dimension in attack, playing a part in their equaliser from Adam Lallana in the final few minutes of the game.

Although Keita hasn’t always looked like living up to expectations in his time at Anfield so far, it’s clear there is a talented player in there somewhere.

Still only 24 years of age and with some injury problems behind him, it’s clear Keita’s best years could still be ahead of him, and Klopp could do well to try to ease him back into the side.

Of course, that would mean dropping one of the in-form Jordan Henderson or Georginio Wijnaldum sometime soon, which would not be an easy decision to make.

Still, these LFC fans want to see it happen after Keita’s impact at Old Trafford…

