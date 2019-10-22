Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is being urged by a number of fans to give more opportunities to midfielder Naby Keita after his impressive cameo against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Guinea international came off the bench and gave Liverpool a new dimension in attack, playing a part in their equaliser from Adam Lallana in the final few minutes of the game.

Although Keita hasn’t always looked like living up to expectations in his time at Anfield so far, it’s clear there is a talented player in there somewhere.

Still only 24 years of age and with some injury problems behind him, it’s clear Keita’s best years could still be ahead of him, and Klopp could do well to try to ease him back into the side.

Of course, that would mean dropping one of the in-form Jordan Henderson or Georginio Wijnaldum sometime soon, which would not be an easy decision to make.

Still, these LFC fans want to see it happen after Keita’s impact at Old Trafford…

Watch Naby here… He already knows where he’s playing that ball. Holds off making the pass for a few seconds allowing more space to open up for Robbo. 2 chances created, pre-assist & 22/25 passes completed in the space of 13 minutes. He has to start. pic.twitter.com/mk7CF7SKT3 — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) October 20, 2019

Looking back on yesterdays performance we didn’t need to play 2 defensive midfielders we knew Man Utd weren’t going to be over aggressive. We need to start with Ox Fabinho and Keita/Wijnaldum — Robbo7_ (@BloodandChaos7) October 21, 2019

Its clear based on the Utd game how crucial Trent & Robbo are in our build up. Theyre basically our only playmakers(which is terrible tactics). When they got shut down we had no answer. Really think Keita needs to start most games over Hendo. Itll make us even more of a threat. — TheKopYNWA (@TheKop___) October 22, 2019

Jordan Henderson vs Naby Keita this season. I can’t breathe ? pic.twitter.com/4e6Hb7pUz7 — ?? (@SadioIogist) October 21, 2019

NEW: Naby Keita has to be a guaranteed starter for Liverpool moving forward.https://t.co/LNUY2Z2Uru — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 22, 2019

On serious note Naby Keita needs to start more, the game completely changed around when he came on, just a shame he wasn’t on longer. What a guy ??? #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ONxr51oejy — ???LFC??? (@MursAndSalah) October 21, 2019

My Starting XI to face Genk • Reward Lallana for that goal

• Keita needs to play every game

• Give Adrian one final send off pic.twitter.com/xgTOExBABS — ??? (@ClutchOrigi) October 21, 2019

Keïta needs to start! — Gee_Park (@GParku) October 21, 2019

naby keita needs to start ahead of henderson against spurs — josh smedley x (@Joshh__Smedleyy) October 21, 2019

We were shite for 80 mins, UTD played there best game of the season

1-1, and if we had scored 10 mins earlier we win that game

Think Keita needs a run in the team now — John Atkinson (@akyred) October 21, 2019