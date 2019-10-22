Liverpool have reportedly been handed a potentially huge injury boost ahead of their Champions League clash with Genk on Wednesday night.

According to the Evening Standard’s David Lynch, Mohamed Salah has been involved in training with the Reds ahead of what fans will hope can be a quick return to action for the Egypt international.

Salah has been a world class performer in his time at Anfield, and was no doubt missed as Jurgen Klopp’s side could only manage a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United at the weekend.

This meant Divock Origi had to start alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in attack, and there’s no question Liverpool just weren’t the same kind of attacking threat without their star forward.

Salah’s return could be a big boost for LFC as they look to continue their bid to retain the Champions League after their win in last season’s final.

The Merseyside giants haven’t got off to the most convincing start in Europe this season, losing to Napoli in their first group game and then only narrowly beating Red Bull Salzburg 4-3 in their second match.