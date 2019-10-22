Manchester City have become the butt of jokes on social media after it was revealed that the side are looking for influencers to promote the Etihad’s ‘great atmosphere’.

The advertisement on ‘Tribe’ – an app which social media influencers can use to get work from brands.

The ad described City’s Champions League group stage opponents Dinamo Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk and Atalanta as “relatively unknown.”

In recent years, poor attendances at the side’s Champions League ties have led to the club being mocked by rivals fans.