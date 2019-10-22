Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit to sign this star attacker in the January transfer window, this ace has agreed to cut his wage demands.

According to The Sun, Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic has agreed to cut his wage demands to £150,000-a-week in order to seal a January move to Old Trafford.

It’s understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are eyeing a £10m move for the forward in the winter window.

The Red Devils have lacked a cutting edge so far this season and Mandzukic is the type of proven goalscorer that can get United’s attack into gear.

The Sun add that the striker also has offers from Qatar, which he’s happy to reject for a move to the Premier League.

The report adds that a source stated that the deal “looks like it could get done now.”

Mandzukic has several suitors lining up for him, Calciomercato recently reported that both AC Milan and Inter were eyeing a move for the World Cup finalist.

Sky Sports recently revealed that the target man is currently training away from the Juventus first-team, it’s understood that he’s free to leave in January.

The 33-year-old is approaching the twilight years of his career, but his goalscoring record shows that he’d be a brilliant short-term signing for the Red Devils.

Perhaps he could be as successful as Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

His strengths will also give United a different option in the final third, he’s one of the best headers of the ball in the world and he’ll a different dimension to the Manchester outfit’s frontline.