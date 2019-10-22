Manchester United youngster Max Taylor had a moment he’ll never forget last night as he made his comeback for the club’s Under-23s after undergoing cancer treatment this year.

Watch below as the defender was subbed on after an injury to one of his team-mates, and finally got to get back to playing the game he loves.

This is the best video you'll watch today. Man United U23s defender Max Taylor returned to the pitch last night after successfully recovering from cancer. So happy for him. Heartwarming moment. ?? pic.twitter.com/pqWIlPyB7e — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) October 22, 2019

Everyone at Man Utd and football in general will no doubt be thrilled for Taylor to be able to play again after his illness, and he’ll be hoping to get his career back on track now.