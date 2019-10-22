Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a bid for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils are keen to snap the exciting Norwegian youngster up and could try offering around €50million for his services.

It remains to be seen if this will prove successful, however, as Don Balon claim Madrid president Florentino Perez hopes the player will turn down any offers to leave.

However, it seems Odegaard is set to think hard about opportunities to leave the Bernabeu as he’s described as being overwhelmed by the interest in him, according to Don Balon.

United could definitely do with a signing of this type to sort out their issues in attack right now, with Odegaard looking in fine form at the moment on loan at Real Sociedad.

The 20-year-old would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in that area of the pitch as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lacks spark and creativity at the moment.

MUFC have also been linked with a similar player in Leicester City playmaker James Maddison by The Athletic, but Odegaard could be cheaper if Don Balon’s report is anything to go by.

The Mirror have previously suggested United would face paying more like £80m to sign Maddison from Leicester.