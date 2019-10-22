Manchester United have reportedly been given a huge boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international has also been linked with Liverpool and other top clubs in recent times after impressing on a loan at Real Sociedad this season.

A report from Team Talk claims Man Utd and other clubs have been given the green light to sign Odegaard for an asking price of £44million.

This will be music to the ears of Red Devils fans, who could do with adding this exciting young talent to their options in attacking midfield.

It’s been a dire start to the 2019/20 season for United, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely love to add his fellow countryman to this squad at Old Trafford.

MUFC have also been linked with the likes of James Maddison, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes in that area of the pitch, and Odegaard could be another fine option.

At £44m, the 20-year-old could also be the best value option out there for United, with Real clearly not seeing a future for him at the Bernabeu.