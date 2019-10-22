Liverpool have reportedly been given a huge boost in pursuit of the transfer of Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona look prepared to let him go for the right price.

The France international has struggled to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp and it seems Barca are now actively looking to sell him for around £86million, according to Don Balon.

The Catalan giants signed Antoine Griezmann this summer and have exciting youngster Ansu Fati waiting in the wings, so they could do well to cash in on Dembele while his stock remains high.

Don Balon link Liverpool as suitors for the former Borussia Dortmund forward, who looked one of the most exciting young players in the world in his time in the Bundesliga, and who could therefore still become a world class player if he gets his career back on track with the right move.

Manchester United have also been linked with Dembele by Mundo Deportivo, and it is certainly clear the 22-year-old could improve the Red Devils right now.

Liverpool are well stocked in attack, whereas Man Utd badly need to replace the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku after failing to do so when they left in the summer.

Dembele could be the man for the job, though he’d arguably be a better fit in Jurgen Klopp’s tactical set-up, while a move to Anfield would probably also be more tempting for most players right now due to United’s struggles.

In terms of playing regularly, however, Dembele could perhaps do well to choose Old Trafford as he’d face less competition for places in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.