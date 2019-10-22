Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about his future amid the club’s struggles and links with jobs at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Argentine is widely regarded as one of the finest coaches in world football at the moment, but is going through his first real rough patch at Spurs.

The north Londoners ended last season badly despite making their first ever Champions League final, and that poor domestic form has carried on into this season.

They were also recently battered 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and Pochettino is aware of how football works and that this could put his future at the club in doubt.

Pochettino insists he isn’t paying much attention to speculation over his future, but is aware that criticism and rumours like this will come when things aren’t going well.

“That is football,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“It is the same as when people praise you when you do well.

“If you don’t perform as people expect, it’s normal. Football is always about winning today. What happened yesterday is gone.

“Managers and coaches always need to win, today and tomorrow. Sometimes we think too far ahead. People sometimes say ‘Come on gaffer you are thinking too much’. But we need to think about today.”

As noted by the Mirror, Pochettino has been linked with Man Utd and Real Madrid on a number of occasions in recent times, which makes sense as both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Zinedine Zidane are struggling in their respective jobs too.

The Red Devils in particular would surely see Pochettino as an upgrade on the inexperienced Solskjaer, who looked a risky appointment in the first place but perhaps felt the benefit of being a club legend from his playing days at Old Trafford as he made an initially bright start as interim boss.