Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen for his club to sign two Barcelona defenders in the form of Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti.

Although the Reds don’t look in particular need of strengthening in that area of the pitch at the moment, it seems Klopp is keen to have more backups available to him and could surprisingly be prepared to spend not-insufficient money to get them.

According to Don Balon, this could lead to Liverpool splashing out a combined £77million for Semedo and Umtiti, who look like realistic targets due to their difficult situations at the Nou Camp.

Semedo has not particularly impressed with Barca so far, despite looking a top talent at previous club Benfica, so it makes sense that LFC think he might be worth the gamble as he’d only be coming in as cover.

The Portugal international is also a useful option due to his versatility, meaning he can provide an option to fill in for both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Umtiti, meanwhile, could be a more reliable squad player than the inconsistent and injury-prone Joe Gomez, while Dejan Lovren is now arguably fourth choice and can’t really be relied on on a regular basis.

Umtiti has also struggled to hit peak form for Barcelona in recent times, but he’s an experienced, proven player at the highest level and would surely be a safe rotation option with Joel Matip.