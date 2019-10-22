‘Should be starting every match’ – These Real Madrid fans react to Zidane’s ‘horrible’ lineup for Galatasaray clash

Some fans have questioned Zinedine Zidane’s lineup for Real Madrid’s crucial Champions League clash with Galatasaray, Los Blancos are coming off of a loss in the league.

Zinedine Zidane has made seven changes to the starting lineup that lost against Real Mallorca this past weekend. Perhaps wholesale changes is what will get Madrid’s stars back to their best.

Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are back in the defence in the place of Alvaro Odriozola who was sent off last time out and summer signing Eder Militao.

Casemiro is the only player to retain his place in midfield. Superstars Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos are back in the starting eleven alongside youngsters Fede Valverde and Rodrygo.

With Luka Jovic dropped to the bench in the place of Rodrygo, it looks as though Karim Benzema will be the sole man who leads the attack.

Check out Los Blancos’ starting lineup below:

Some fans certainly seem disappointed at the fact that James Rodriguez has been left out of the lineup and the matchday squad.

Here’s some reaction to the teamsheet:

Why can’t jovic just start like 3 games in a row. — Abiodun (@abeydev) October 22, 2019

James should be starting every match — Abu Farhan™ (@rotmantra) October 22, 2019

This is a bad lineup, a loss is looming — iheanyi Caleb (@IheanyiCaleb) October 22, 2019

Again Courtios? Come on men…. — caleb dany wesley (@calebdanywesley) October 22, 2019

James shown the middle finger again — Sboniseni Gaxa (@allangaxa) October 22, 2019

The Spanish giants have had a terrible start to this season’s Champions League campaign, Los Blancos are currently bottom of their group.

Zidane needs to inspire a solid performance from his side tonight, Madrid will seriously struggle to convince fans that they’re a threat if they fail to win any of their opening three games.