RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is reportedly considering a transfer approach from Manchester United as he weighs up his future.

The prolific Germany international, valued at around €65million, according to Transfermarkt, looks like he could be a hugely useful signing for the Red Devils right now after their difficult start to the season.

Werner would surely be an upgrade on the misfiring Marcus Rashford, who has struggled with being the automatic first choice up front for United since Romelu Lukaku’s move to Inter Milan.

According to Don Balon, Man Utd are ready to go all out to sign Werner, with the 23-year-old said to be tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford as he’s unhappy with a perceived lack of effort to sign him on Bayern Munich’s part.

The report explains that MUFC have given Werner a tempting offer, so fans will hope the player does end up accepting a move to link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United have also been linked with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele by the Transfer Window Podcast in recent times as attack clearly looks to be a priority for the club in the transfer market.