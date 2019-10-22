Tottenham have reportedly opened talks over the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena as a possible replacement for Christian Eriksen.

Spurs face losing Eriksen in the near future as he nears the end of his contract with the club, which could mean a free transfer away at the end of the season or even a cut-price sale in the January transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Tottenham are already working on replacing Eriksen, however, as they make contact with Barcelona over signing Alena.

The north Londoners could do well to land a promising creative talent like that, with the 21-year-old looking a big prospect for the future, even if he currently looks unlikely to break into the Barcelona first-team on a regular basis.

Alena could therefore benefit from a move to Spurs as well as he’d surely be given a key role in Mauricio Pochettino’s side once Eriksen goes.

The Denmark international will be a tough player to replace, but Pochettino has shown in his THFC career that he can improve talented young players.

Alena has played just one La Liga game so far this season, and Don Balon claim he could be free to leave for around £55million.