Arsenal are reportedly the front-runners to clinch the transfer of exciting young RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in a potential £50million deal.

The talented 20-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga in recent times and now looks set for a big move, with Arsenal said to be ahead of AC Milan in the running to seal this important signing, according to Calciomercato.

Arsenal have not had the most convincing start to the season and it really seems like they could do with splashing out on a top centre-back to boost their form.

Additional information from the Mail suggests Upamecano would cost around £50m, and it really does seem about time the Gunners pushed the boat out a bit more in terms of defensive recruits.

Liverpool have seen a great return on their investment in Virgil van Dijk, whereas Arsenal continue to struggle as they go for low-cost, short-term fixes like David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who have just not been good enough.

Upamecano, meanwhile, looks a player with a great career ahead of him, and if AFC don’t snap him up soon, it seems likely another big club will.