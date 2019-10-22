Video: Di Maria produces one of the passes of the season to set up Mbappe for his hat-trick in PSG’s win over Club Brugges

Kylian Mbappe scored his third goal for Paris Saint Germain against Club Brugges after latching onto an outrageous through ball from Angel Di Maria.

The two teams met in a Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday night in Belgium, with the French champions flexing their muscles to storm five points clear at the top of the standings.

Mauro Icardi gave PSG an early lead and the scoreline remained at 1-0 until Mbappe was introduced as a substitute just after half-time.

The Frenchman scored within ten minutes of coming on, before Icardi doubled his account, with Brugges unable to cope with the Ligue 1 outfit’s pace in the final third of the pitch.

Mbappe made it 4-0 in the 79th minute, but the best moment of the match came when Di Maria set up the World Cup winner for his hat-trick four minutes later.

The Argentine produced one of the passes of the season with the outside of his boot to play Mbappe through on goal and he calmly slotted past the goalkeeper to wrap up an impressive 5-0 victory for PSG.

Check out Di Maria’s amazing pass and Mbappe’s expert finish below.

Kylian Mbappe’s Career so far 42 goals, 21 Assists in 50 Games under Thomas Tuchel

27 goals, 16 Assists in 60 Games under Leonardo Jardim

21 goals, 15 Assists in 44 Games under Unai Emery A perfect example that NO MANAGER IMPROVES ANY FOOTBALLER. NONE. ?pic.twitter.com/uyba4s3V1Z — The Stretford Pundit (@DezReport) October 22, 2019

Mbappe hattrick goal that made him the youngest player ever to score a #ChampionsLeague hattrick.. But that pass from Di Maria tho…

Damnnnnpic.twitter.com/rGPZh8XOcj — Damorela (@theDamorela) October 22, 2019

