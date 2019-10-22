Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard has shocked fans with his extraordinary miss for Los Blancos in their Champions League clash with Galatasaray tonight.

Karim Benzema played Hazard in with an inch-perfect pass and the former Chelsea star produced a lovely touch to take the ball around the goalkeeper but his finish left a lot to be desired.

Somehow the attacker smashed the crossbar with his effort towards on open goal.

Take a look at the superstar’s surprise miss below:

Eden Hazard just missed from here. ? pic.twitter.com/Fi6NNlqwtP — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 22, 2019

Miss of the season from Hazard ? pic.twitter.com/Fi8db2WKQg — LennyTodayFM (@MarkLennyskillz) October 22, 2019

This has actually been one of Hazard’s better games for Los Blancos since his marquee move this summer. He’s let himself down with his finish.