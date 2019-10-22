Menu

Video: Harry Kane fires Tottenham into the lead with bullet header

Champions League
Tottenham have taken an early lead in their Champions League clash with Serbian giants Crvena Zvezda, Harry Kane has just scored with a fantastic header.

In the 9th minute of this evening’s Champions League tie between Tottenham and Crvena Zvezda, Spurs were fired into the lead by Harry Kane.

The superstar forward aimed a superb header into the back of the net after Erik Lamela whipped a dangerous corner towards the near post.

Check out the England captain’s opener below:

Given Tottenham’s recent struggles, tonight’s match with respectably far weaker opponents should give Mauricio Pochettino’s side a great chance to get their confidence back.

