Tottenham have taken an early lead in their Champions League clash with Serbian giants Crvena Zvezda, Harry Kane has just scored with a fantastic header.

In the 9th minute of this evening’s Champions League tie between Tottenham and Crvena Zvezda, Spurs were fired into the lead by Harry Kane.

The superstar forward aimed a superb header into the back of the net after Erik Lamela whipped a dangerous corner towards the near post.

Check out the England captain’s opener below:

And it's a goal! Harry Kane slips the ball past the goalkeeper. Tottenham vs Cervena Zvezda 1-0 pic.twitter.com/XbxBlEkJTx — DONSPORTS (@DONSPORTS2) October 22, 2019

KANE GOAL ? pic.twitter.com/dftDBDwDEc — Bate Bola Spurs (@BBSpurs_) October 22, 2019

Given Tottenham’s recent struggles, tonight’s match with respectably far weaker opponents should give Mauricio Pochettino’s side a great chance to get their confidence back.