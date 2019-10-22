Video: Man United legend Rio Ferdinand urges Liverpool to apologise to Patrice Evra

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Liverpool to apologise to former teammate Patrice Evra for their actions following racial abuse from Luis Suarez.

Speaking on BT Sport this evening, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand responded to Jamie Carragher’s apology to Patrice Evra on Monday Night Football.

Liverpool great Carragher apologised to former United star Evra for the Reds’ decision to wear controversial T-shirts supporting Luis Suarez after he was found to have racially abused the left-back.

Take a look at what Evra and Carragher had to say on the issue last night.

Evra stated that the decision from the Liverpool players was “ridiculous”.

The United great couldn’t believe that Suarez was being defended after he was handed a ban for the vile racial slurs.

Ferdinand added that Liverpool “let themselves down” with their response to the incident.

Here’s what Ferdinand had to say on the incident:

"Testament to Jamie Carragher for apologising eight years after the incident." "Liverpool let themselves down that day wearing the t-shirts"@rioferdy5, @GaryLineker, Owen Hargreaves and Joe Hart discuss racism in football, with Rio drawing example from Suarez and Evra in 2011. pic.twitter.com/lkMkrJPv8z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2019

Here’s what Ferdinand had to say, quotes obtained by Mirror Football: