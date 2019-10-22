Manchester United-linked Dani Olmo has scored his third Champions League goal of the season for Dinamo Zagreb against Shakhtar Donetsk this evening.

Dinamo fell 1-0 behind in Ukraine when Yevhen Konoplyanka scored in the 16th minute of a crucial Group C clash on Tuesday night.

A win for either side would see them move into top spot in the group, albeit until Manchester City face Atalanta at Etihad Stadium later tonight.

According to The Sun, Dinamo ace Olmo was identified as a transfer target by Man United during the summer transfer window, after his superb displays for Spain’s U21s during their run to European Championship success earlier this year.

The 21-year-old has continued his meteoric rise to prominence by producing a superb predatory finish to equalise for Dinamo against Shakhtar.

You can check out Olmo’s strike, which has levelled the scores at 1-1 heading into half-time, below, via Twitter.