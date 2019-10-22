Video: Morata’s powerful header secures victory for Atletico in Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata grabbed an all-important winning goal for Atletico Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

The Group D Champions League clash at Wanda Metropolitano proved a tense affair, with clear cut chances at a premium for both sides.

Much maligned centre-forward Morata ended up being the match-winner, netting only his second goal of the 2019-20 campaign to date after meeting an excellent cross from Renan Lodi on the left-hand side.

Morata’s powerful header secured a valuable 1-0 victory for Atletico, which saw them move to the top of their group on seven points, three ahead of Juventus, who have just kicked off against Lokomotiv Moscow.

? 93′ [ 1-0 ] ? FT at the Wanda @Metropolitano!

The lads pick up 3? important #UCL points! ?

Thank you for your support, Atleti Family! ? ? #AtletiB04

?? #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/ZbzOv0fORF — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 22, 2019

The Spain international has endured a difficult last couple of years, with his quality in the final third of the pitch often called into question, but his latest effort should serve as a much-needed confidence boost.

Check out Morata’s header below, via Twitter.

Glad seeing Morata getting the goal ? pic.twitter.com/hwEbyeOPba — Azeez Olajide ? (@zeezish___) October 22, 2019